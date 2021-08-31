Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. 842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618. Airbus has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.42.

Get Airbus alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,157 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $133,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.