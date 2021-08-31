AKO Capital LLP Makes New $122.65 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,553,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,649,000. Pinterest makes up 1.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.24% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. 163,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,088,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.65 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

