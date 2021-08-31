Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 23,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,743. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock valued at $132,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

