Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $104.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $672,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,196,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,751 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $10,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.