Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.