Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

