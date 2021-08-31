Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $476.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

