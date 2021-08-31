Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 29,811 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of PCB Bancorp worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

