Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 210.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORBC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

