Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,307 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $488.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

