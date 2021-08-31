Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,795.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,795 ($23.45) and last traded at GBX 1,790 ($23.39), with a volume of 3750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,790 ($23.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of £733.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,505.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

