Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,906.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,685.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,405.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

