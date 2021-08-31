Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphatec by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alphatec by 30.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alphatec by 135,528.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 78.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 190,288 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 17.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.