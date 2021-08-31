Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,461.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,314.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

