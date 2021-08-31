Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,775. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $46.99 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.