América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $165,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

