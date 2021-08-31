American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AAIRF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells technologies and devices designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation generated by everyday use electronic devices. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space; and Lifetune Pet to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices.

