American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of AAIRF stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. American Aires has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
American Aires Company Profile
