American Century Companies Inc. Buys 29,552 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $388,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.