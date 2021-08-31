American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $279,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $258.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

