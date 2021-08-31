American Century Companies Inc. Has $227.57 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of Wingstop worth $227,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $170.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 179.01, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

