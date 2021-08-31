American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.57% of Packaging Co. of America worth $202,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

