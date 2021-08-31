American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 323,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of Applied Materials worth $363,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

