American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,525 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $349,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $272.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

