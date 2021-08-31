American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Boosted by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.84. 8,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,211. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

