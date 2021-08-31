American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells $56,968.50 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 3,195,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

