American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

