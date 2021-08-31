American Superconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 691% compared to the typical volume of 710 call options.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSC traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $422.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

