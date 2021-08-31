American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $9.58 on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 9,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

