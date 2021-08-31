Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP stock opened at $272.78 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

