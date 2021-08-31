AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

