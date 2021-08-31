AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.7 days.

Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock remained flat at $$35.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

