Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,254. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average of $240.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

