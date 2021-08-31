Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,972 shares of company stock worth $1,628,085. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

