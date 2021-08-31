Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Increased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

