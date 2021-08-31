Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

MGY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 1,991,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 204,008 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

