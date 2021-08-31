Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report $14.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.04 million to $14.70 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $53.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

MCHX opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $137.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

