Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post sales of $8.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

