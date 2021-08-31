Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.17 Million

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post $178.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $130.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $690.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $885.40 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

TRUP traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. 180,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,808. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $2,470,955 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $31,131,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $20,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.