Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Viad reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 271.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Viad has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Viad by 5,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 619,713 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

