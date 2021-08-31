Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.71. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

