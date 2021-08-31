Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Brown & Brown also posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:BRO opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $239,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 247.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $349,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $224,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

