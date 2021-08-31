Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 70,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,048. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

