Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OESX. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

