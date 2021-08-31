Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce $73.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $73.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $295.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 12,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,396. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.