Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $34.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $138.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

