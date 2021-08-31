Analysts Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price at $25.33

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $828.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 95,428.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

