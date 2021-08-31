Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $24.67

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

NTST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE NTST traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 5,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,587.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

