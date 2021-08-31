Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $60.35

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.49.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,769,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,460,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. NIO has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.