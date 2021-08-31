Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$20.36

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.36.
SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.65. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.58 and a 1-year high of C$21.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
