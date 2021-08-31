Analyzing NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A Enveric Biosciences N/A -67.01% -44.66%

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and Enveric Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.41) -5.78 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.03 -$6.86 million ($1.19) -1.61

NLS Pharmaceutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enveric Biosciences. NLS Pharmaceutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NLS Pharmaceutics and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

NLS Pharmaceutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 350.07%. Enveric Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.31%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NLS Pharmaceutics beats Enveric Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

